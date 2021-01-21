PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Trading Up 5.8%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $48.20. Approximately 1,956,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,371,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ATB Capital raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $42,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,349.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,154 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

