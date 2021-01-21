PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells $496,000.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rathi Murthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $843,134.67.

Shares of PD stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,234. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $19,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

