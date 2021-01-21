PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

PACW opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACW. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.