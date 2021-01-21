PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

