Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($2.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at $401,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

