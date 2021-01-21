Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Increased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 8.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 3.00% of Packaging Co. of America worth $392,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 46.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 115,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

