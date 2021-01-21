Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PKG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 38,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.