Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, President Max Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,584,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,110 shares of company stock worth $2,692,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,954,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 425,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 208,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

