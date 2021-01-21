Pachira Investments Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pachira Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 10.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.30. 80,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.