Pachira Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.0% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,725,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,124,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,980. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $209.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.07.

