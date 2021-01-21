Pachira Investments Inc. Invests $234,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.37. 174,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,995,085. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.