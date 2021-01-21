Pachira Investments Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pachira Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

MDY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $449.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.20. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $450.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

