Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,684 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $789.51. 8,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $790.93 and its 200 day moving average is $720.63.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

