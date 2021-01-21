Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 55,412 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $52,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 176,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,930,273. The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.