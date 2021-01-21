Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 44,534 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,534 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.30. The stock had a trading volume of 738,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,386,082. The company has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a PE ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.