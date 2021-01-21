Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 44,272 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 44,272 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 11,554 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.64. 70,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,826. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

