Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 27,286 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,286 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.