Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 187,074 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $27.25. 7,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,116. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.