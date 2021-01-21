Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,243 shares during the period. SBA Communications comprises about 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $49,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.12. 3,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,446. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,816.81 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.