Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 198,096 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.81. 173,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,053,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

