Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,663,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $131.22. 62,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,487. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

