Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $42.07. 64,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,127. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

