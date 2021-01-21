Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OUT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,329. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OUT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

