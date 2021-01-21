PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) versus XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Critical Analysis

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XPeng and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 1 2 5 0 2.50 PACCAR 2 12 4 1 2.21

XPeng currently has a consensus price target of $53.87, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%. PACCAR has a consensus price target of $91.06, suggesting a potential upside of 1.87%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than PACCAR.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A PACCAR 7.39% 14.49% 5.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XPeng and PACCAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PACCAR $25.60 billion 1.21 $2.39 billion $6.87 13.01

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng.

Summary

PACCAR beats XPeng on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name. It also provides equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owner/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

