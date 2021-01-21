P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%.

PTSI stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731. The firm has a market cap of $344.79 million, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

