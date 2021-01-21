OWNDATA Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $986,557.83 and $23.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 56.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00053479 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003344 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002358 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

