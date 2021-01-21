Otonomy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,347 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,419% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Otonomy by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

OTIC opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $234.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

