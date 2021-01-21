OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Shares of 12,373 CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIIG Merger by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 184,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIICU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,771. CIIG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

