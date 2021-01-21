OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys New Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. TC Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 10,753.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 896,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.94. The stock had a trading volume of 84,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

