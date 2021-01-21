OTA Financial Group L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 185.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 140.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of FOX by 12.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 397,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FOX by 17.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

