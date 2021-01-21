Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $22.36.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Brugger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,308. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $88,650 and have sold 7,596 shares worth $132,450. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

