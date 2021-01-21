Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
ORKLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Danske raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
ORKLY remained flat at $$9.98 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,286. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
