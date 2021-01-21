Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ORKLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Danske raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ORKLY remained flat at $$9.98 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,286. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

