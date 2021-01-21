Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.16. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.32 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

