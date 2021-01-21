Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $56,624.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003073 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $6.88 million and $56,624.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00050947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00125766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00072366 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00279994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00067963 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

