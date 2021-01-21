ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

ORIC opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). On average, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $180,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

