ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

