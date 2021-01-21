Orchid Island Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,039% compared to the typical volume of 176 put options.
Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.33 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.89.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
