Orchid Island Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,039% compared to the typical volume of 176 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.33 and a beta of 1.36. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Orchid Island Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

