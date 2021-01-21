Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.66 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Orchid has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $103.42 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00539205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.34 or 0.03953780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

