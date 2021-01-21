ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.82 Million

Brokerages predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report sales of $61.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.36 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $69.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $246.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $247.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $267.23 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $273.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.31 million, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,391. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

