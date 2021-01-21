Ontology (ONT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230.24 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $509.08 million and $230.24 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00109913 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009114 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024017 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

