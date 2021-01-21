Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001782 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $467.50 million and $193.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00116129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001497 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009024 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023586 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

