OneSpan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,430 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,644% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.
In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.16, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $33.33.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.
