Omnicell Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,009 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,301% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

In other news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of OMCL opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

