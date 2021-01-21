Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.