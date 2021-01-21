Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report sales of $32.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $33.20 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.30 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $126.83 million, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $130.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,997. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $305.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

