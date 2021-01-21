OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 231 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $257.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.44. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

