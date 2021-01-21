OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $899.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $951.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $890.69 and its 200 day moving average is $844.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

