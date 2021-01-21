OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.16 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,528 shares of company stock worth $31,374,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $364.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 150.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.57.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.83.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.