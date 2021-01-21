OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. 140166 raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $142.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

