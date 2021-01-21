OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.65 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $228.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.17. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $229.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

